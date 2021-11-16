LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita filed a third lawsuit to stop President Joe Biden's administration from enforcing vaccine mandates on Indiana health care workers.
According to a news release, Rokita filed the suit on Nov. 15 against a Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) rule requiring vaccination of all health care workers at facilities participating in Medicare or Medicaid.
"No pandemic gives President Biden the authority to ignore the Constitution and the rule of law," Rokita said in the release. "And my office will use every means at our disposal to protect Hoosiers’ liberties from this president’s gross executive overreach."
Attorneys general of several other states — Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah and West Virginia — are part of the lawsuit.
Rokita filed legal actions aimed at stopping two other mandates in early November. The first lawsuit filed on Nov. 4 by Indiana, Louisiana and Mississippi challenged a rule requiring vaccination for everyone working for federal contractors, including some state entities. About a week later, on Nov. 12, Indiana joined the other states in that case in asking the court to enjoin the contractor mandate immediately.
In the second lawsuit, Rokita on Nov. 5 challenged an Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) rule forcing all employers with 100 or more workers to require all employees to be vaccinated (or produce weekly negative COVID-19 tests).
As with the first two lawsuits, the new lawsuit asks the court to act immediately to prevent enforcement of the vaccine mandate.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.