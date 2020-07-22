LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana’s top law enforcement official said Gov. Eric Holcomb lacks the authority to criminalize violations of his mask mandate.
Attorney General Curtis Hill on Wednesday issued an advisory opinion asking Holcomb to call a special legislative session to consider a mask mandate.
Hill acknowledged that scientists say that masks can help prevent the spread of COVID-19, but he said "the issue is whether we are following the proper and constitutional processes for enacting laws and whether we are respecting the distinct roles of each branch of state government."
Holcomb said Wednesday that Hoosiers will have to wear masks in public starting Monday, and that violators could be charged with a Class B misdemeanor. That penalty carries possible jail time of up to 180 days and a fine of no more than $1,000.
Hill said in a news release that executive orders serve an important function in emergencies, but that now, more than four months since Holcomb’s emergency declaration, lawmakers should get involved.
"It’s time to show some deference to the branch of government actually charged by our state constitution with the responsibility for enacting laws," he said. "... Before a certain conduct is determined to be subject to criminal penalty, it should receive considerable debate by the legislative body that represents the people of the state."
