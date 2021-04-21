LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Scammers are targeting people who've gotten their COVID-19 vaccine.
According to Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, victims get an unsolicited email or text asking them to complete a survey about the vaccine.
They are offered a free product in exchange but are asked to pay shipping and handling fees.
Later, they receive a bill, but the actual product never arrives.
To avoid getting scammed, you should never provide financial, medical or personal information to anyone offering gifts in exchange for a COVID-19 survey.
Don't ever call any phone number or use any text code you may receive in an email or text about surveys. Additionally, don't click on any links or open any attachments.
