LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A busy access bridge that drivers use to get between New Albany and Clarksville in southern Indiana is about to close for several days.
The Blackiston Mill Road bridge will close to traffic completely for emergency repairs starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday. It won't reopen until 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3.
Officials told WDRB News last week that the front of the pier has blocks that have moved and eroded.
The bridge over Silver Creek, which is owned and maintained by Floyd County, has already been closed for emergency repairs. It was down to one lane on Friday and throughout the weekend in anticipation of this week's full closure.
Floyd County engineer Horachio Uritpa said the county has been looking into changing the support of the bridge for several years.
He said it looks like the front of the pier has blocks that have been “moved and eroded." Uritpa said a contractor will come next week to fix it, costing about $55,000.
The last time the bridge closed for emergency repairs was in November 2021, when a large hole formed in the concrete on the bridge.
The Blackiston Mill bridge has been in use since the mid-60s, with an average of 4,500 vehicles crossing it each day.
