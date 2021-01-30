LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDR) -- The state of Indiana reported 2,389 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and 43 more virus-related deaths.
The report brings the state's total confirmed infections to 624,959 since the start of the pandemic, according to a news release from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH).
The health department said 9,592 Hoosiers have died from the virus. To date, 2,949,445 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 2,940,233 on Friday.
Indiana's seven-day positivity rate, which is a measure of the proportion of tests returning positive, was 8.6% as of Saturday, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard.
In southern Indiana, Clark County reported 54 new cases on Saturday for a total of 11,091 confirmed cases and 149 virus-related deaths, three of which were newly reported Saturday, since the start of the pandemic. According to the health department, the county's seven-day positivity rate is currently 12.0%.
Floyd County, which currently has a seven-day positivity rate of 10.9%, reported 24 new cases of the virus on Saturday, bringing the county's total confirmed cases to 6,645 and 118 deaths, two of which were reported Saturday.
For a breakdown of cases in the state by county, click here.
To find testing locations, click here. More than 200 locations are available across the state.
Hoosiers age 70 and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Health care workers, long-term care workers and residents, and first responders are also eligible.
To date, 551,527 Hoosiers have received the first dose of the vaccine, the health department said, with 137,823 being fully vaccinated.
To find out if you're eligible for a vaccine and to register for an appointment to get vaccinated, click here. You can also dial 211 for assistance.
The health department said more locations and appointments are being added as more doses of the vaccine become available.
