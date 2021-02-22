LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Indiana's chief equity, inclusion and opportunity officer spoke about the primary focus of the newly created position.
Karrah Herring started her position in Feb. 1, which also marks the beginning of Black History Month.
"The goal is to really sit down with our cabinet members and our state agencies to look at opportunities to remove barriers to access and how Hoosiers get state services," Herring said.
Last fall, Gov. Eric Holcomb named Herring to the position, the first cabinet officer in the state dedicated to equity and inclusion.
Herring said barriers exist for people with disabilities, veterans and people of color. There will be a workforce engagement plan for each state agency on retaining diversity, she said.
She said the state's data disparity portal will be key to defining success, even though it will take time.
"I think we are always going to have to check ourselves and make sure that we are having discourse in a civil way that's beneficial to everyone," Herring said.
Herring encourages suggestions from people on what can be done for equity, inclusion and opportunity in Indiana.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.