LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Monday that Indiana schools can apply to receive a portion of a $61.6 million grant program that's providing funding to improve remote learning.
The state received the money from the federal CARES Act. According to a news release, the money will be allocated to three specific areas:
• Device Availability – Address the need for access to digital learning devices to support remote learning for students in PK-12.
• Connectivity – Develop comprehensive community-level and regional-level solutions to address gaps in internet connectivity for remote learning.
• Educator Capacity – Support partnerships between higher education and PK-12 to develop professional development and curriculum opportunities as educators throughout Indiana continue to build expertise in remote learning.
The deadline to apply for funding is Friday, July 17. Click here to apply.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.