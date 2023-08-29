LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana's governor said a "record-breaking" investment will make the state's schools safer.
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced more than $29.8 million in state grants on Tuesday, which will be sent to 474 schools across the state to invest in school safety.
The governor's office said the funding marks the "fifth straight year of record-breaking investments in the safety of Indiana schools."
"These school safety grants represent another example of historic investments in public safety," Holcomb said in a news release. "I am pleased we are able to financially support every school that identified safety as a top priority."
The governor's 2023 Next Level Agenda budget passed the state's General Assembly earlier this year, increasing the Secured School Safety Grant (SSSG) — which was created in 2013 — by $25 million each year.
Holcomb's office said Tuesday that all application requests — a total of 605 projects for 474 schools — were approved thanks to additional funding from the state's Department of Homeland Security's budget.
The funding is broken down into several categories. About $19.5 million will go towards school resource/law enforcement officers. More than $8.3 million will be put towards equipment, tech and other hardware. IDHS said it received 21 applications for training, which it will put more than $160,000 towards, and seven applications for staff firearms training, for which it will provided just over $101,000 in funding for.
For a full breakdown of the funding, and for more information about the Secured School Fund, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.