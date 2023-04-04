LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb spoke with Ukraine's president Tuesday about the ongoing war in his country.
Holcomb tweeted a photo of the video call with Volodymyr Zelensky. Holcomb was part of a call between a bipartisan group of governors and Ukraine's president.
It was an honor to have a call with Ukrainian President @ZelenskyyUa and the @NatlGovsAssoc today. We will continue supporting Ukraine’s defense and sovereignty amid Russia's senseless invasion. 🇺🇸🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/vNQUwD11WT— Governor Eric Holcomb (@GovHolcomb) April 4, 2023
The governors on the call were given updates on Ukraine's humanitarian and security situation.
In his tweet Gov. Holcomb stated: "We will continue supporting Ukraine’s defense and sovereignty amid Russia's senseless invasion."
