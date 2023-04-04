LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb spoke with Ukraine's president Tuesday about the ongoing war in his country.

Holcomb tweeted a photo of the video call with Volodymyr Zelensky. Holcomb was part of a call between a bipartisan group of governors and Ukraine's president.

The governors on the call were given updates on Ukraine's humanitarian and security situation.

In his tweet Gov. Holcomb stated: "We will continue supporting Ukraine’s defense and sovereignty amid Russia's senseless invasion."

Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags