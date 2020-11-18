LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Reporting more than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases in the Hoosier State on Wednesday, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb addressed the public for the first time since going into quarantine.
Holcomb and his wife, Janet, were exposed to the virus; some members of the governor's security detail tested positive for it earlier this week.
Holcomb said they are feeling fine, have no symptoms and plan to get tested by the end of the week.
"Because of the incubation period of the virus, a test later this week will give us a more accurate reading with some days that have gone by," he said.
The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Wednesday that 6,143 more cases were diagnosed through statewide testing, which brings the number of Indiana residents known to have had the novel coronavirus to 268,222.
Holcomb said he is concerned about the rising death rate and hospitalization numbers in Indiana. Another 60 people have died from complications from the virus, bringing the state's death toll to 4,830 since the pandemic began earlier this year.
"Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days," ISDH said in a news release.
Holcomb believes the key to slowing the spread of the virus is being extra cautious in the weeks and months ahead. That includes Thanksgiving, which is just around the corner.
The state is recommending only celebrating with your immediate family. If you have a college student coming home from school, health officials recommend everyone wear a face mask while around one another — even inside the house.
"There will be more than 5,000 empty seats at Indiana Thanksgiving tables this year because of COVID-19," said Dr. Kristina Box, the state's health commissioner. "Let's all make those hard choices to prevent that number from growing so that Hoosiers families can celebrate for years to come."
As of Wednesday, 1,989,456 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,969,088 on Tuesday. A total of 3,668,049 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To find testing sites around the Indiana, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.