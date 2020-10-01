LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana’s infant mortality rate in 2019 was at its lowest level since the state began tracking the metric, the state said.
Preliminary data indicate that 6.5 infants died per 1,000 live births, down from 6.8 in 2018. Last year’s rate was the lowest since 1990, when Indiana started tracking infant mortality.
A total of 527 Indiana babies died before their first birthday in 2019, down from 559 in 2018, the state said.
Gov. Eric Holcomb in 2018 asked state agencies to make Indiana’s rate the lowest in the Midwest by 2024. His efforts have included signing a law that created an obstetrician-gynecologist navigator program that connects expectant or new mothers with health, social and other services, the governor’s office said.
"We are committed to ensuring the best chance for a healthy pregnancy and a strong start to life for Indiana’s newborns," Holcomb said in the release. "While we celebrate these results, our work is far from finished, and we won’t rest as we work to protect our youngest."
Expectant women and new mothers can call 844-MCH-MOMS to learn about resources available in their communities.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.