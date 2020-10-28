MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Registered sex offenders in Indiana will be getting a visit from parole agents on Halloween.
Indiana's Department of Correction Division of Parole is partnering with local agencies for the 13th year of Operation Safe Halloween. On Saturday, Oct. 31, paroled sex offenders throughout the state will be required to follow curfews and restrictions during each community's scheduled trick-or-treating hours.
“Our parole agents will physically make contact with every registered sex offender in each county on Halloween day and evening," said David Bursten, chief communications officer for Indiana's Department of Correction.
Bursten said offenders are exempt if they have shown proof that they will be at work. He said in previous years, offenders were told to come to a meeting during trick-or-treating hours. But because of COVID-19 safety guidelines and the need for social distancing, this year, they're being required to stay home.
“That means they can not have decorations on their home. They should have their lights turned out," Bursten said. “Not that every home that has their porch light turned off is a sex offender, but if they have their porch light turned out, they probably are not participating.”
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said officers will split up addresses of registered sex offenders across the county to make sure those offenders are not participating in Halloween activities, such as allowing trick-or-treaters at their homes.
Madison is one of the cities those officers will be patrolling. The town is planning large festivities for Halloween.
“For this weekend, we are closing down Main Street and having trick-or-treat with the businesses,," Mayor Bob Courtney said. "And then on Mulberry Street, we’re actually doing an outdoor Halloween festival."
Door-to-door trick-or-treating will be 6-8 p.m. Saturday.
“All of this is being done is a safe way, consistent with CDC guidelines," Courtney said. “We’re asking all our residents to pre-package the candy for example, and wear a mask.”
He said he wants families to participate in the holiday together.
Similar to many cities, additional police officers will be patrolling Madison on Halloween.
“Our presence is obviously No. 1, so we have additional officers to the streets for the Halloween trick-or-treat hours especially," Madison Police Chief John Wallace said.
His department has spent the last two months working on Operation Predator Net, an ongoing investigation into child solicitation. So far, Wallace said 19 men have been arrested and charged, and he has no plans of stopping the operation.
“It’ll probably be something that there will never be an end date on," he said.
He's also encouraging families to check the state's website for the sex offender registry ahead of Halloween weekend.
“I would recommend that any citizen, before sending their child out trick-or-treating, go to the Indiana Sheriff’s Association website and check Jefferson County for our registered sex offenders," he said. "It’ll tell you exactly who they are and where they live."
A link to the website can be found here.
“It’s a good idea to check it all the time, to be honest with you," Wallace said.
