CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Hoosier state is launching into Stage 4 of its Back on Track plan to safely reopen businesses and public places amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bowling alleys are one of the dozen businesses allowed to begin reopening starting June 12. Clarksville Strike and Spare has been closed for at least three months, and the general manager, Joe Markiewicz, said he and his staff have done a lot of cleaning and planning for new ways to safely reopen. By noon Friday, a couple groups of people were lined up outside the bowling alley’s doors, eager to get inside and celebrate its reopening.
“We’re just excited to be open, very excited to be open,” Markeiwicz said. “We’ve done a lot of cleaning and done a lot of changes to our operation in three months. And we’re excited to be back to work.”
The state’s guidelines require bowling alleys to reopen at 50% capacity. Markeiwicz said every other lane will be marked off in order to help with capacity and social distancing. There will also be extra precautions with disinfecting and sanitizing between each party.
“Sanitizer everywhere,” Markeiwicz said. “We’re sanitizing balls after they use them, having customers leave the balls on the lanes, and we’re picking them up and queuing them. As much interaction with the balls and the equipment, we’re taking care of that so customers won’t have to.”
Tables and couches will also be sanitized between each group. The staff asks that customers leave their shoes and bowling balls up at their lanes when they’re done so workers can pick them up to be disinfected.
The skating rink will be limited to 10 people at a time, arcade games will be wiped down after every person touching them, and food will be served in disposable to-go boxes.
Bowling alleys are not the only business allowed to reopen Friday. The following list includes more of what can open back up is from the state’s Back on Track website:
- Amusement parks, water parks at 50% capacity
- Movie theaters at 50% capacity
- Racing, karting at 50% spectator capacity
- Playgrounds
- Campgrounds
- Non-contact community recreational sports games, leagues, and tournaments
- Charity gaming, casinos may open June 15
- Contact community recreational sports games, leagues, and tournaments may resume June 19
Just because these businesses are allowed to reopen as of Friday does not mean they are immediately starting up again. Several businesses like movie theaters, amusement parks and sports leagues are delaying their opening dates for later in the summer.
