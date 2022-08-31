LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) has launched a monkeypox dashboard.
The site, which updates Monday through Friday at 5 p.m., was launched Wednesday. It includes total cases and new cases, and breaks down cases by regions in the state. It also includes case information based on age, gender, race and ethnicity.
In order to protect patient privacy, health department officials said cases will be broken down by public health emergency preparedness district, because of the small case counts in a majority of the state. Indiana consists of 10 of those districts, which "bring together multiple counties in a region for ease of coordination and outreach amongst local health departments, local emergency management agencies, local elected officials, hospital systems and state partners," according to the IDOH.
Harrison, Floyd, Clark, Scott, Jefferson, Jennings, Decatur, Franklin, Ripley, Dearborn, Ohio and Switzerland counties in southern Indiana are in District 9, which has three confirmed cases of monkeypox.
Orange, Washington, Lawrence, Jackson, Bartholomew, Brown and Monroe counties are in District 8, which also has three cases.
Crawford, Perry, Spencer, Dubois, Martin, Daviess, Pike Warrick, Vanderburgh, Posey, Gibson and Knox counties are in District 10, which has one confirmed case.
Since mid-June, Indiana has reported 153 cases, mostly in central Indiana. According to state data, 37.9% of cases are among those between the ages of 18 and 29 and 34% are between the ages of 30 and 39.
To check out the dashboard, click here.
See the PDF below to learn more about the virus from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
