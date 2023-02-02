LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center will host three indoor track meets this weekend.
The PNC Bank Bellarmine Classic returns Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and features more than 700 athletes from 20 different colleges and universities. Admission is $10 for adults and $7 for children ages 3-17, at the door or online.
On Saturday, more than 1.600 student athletes from 10 states and representing 114 regional middle and high schools will compete in the Louisville Sports Commission's Louisville Indoor Games. The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is $14.99 at the door or online.
On Monday, Jefferson County Public School's Middle School Monday track meet returns to the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center with more than 150 JCPS students competing. Admission is available on GoFan or at the door for $7 per person.
Local community support is encouraged for these athletes.
Parking for vans and cars will be at the south end of the building for $5 a vehicle for no re-entry or $10 per vehicle for re-entry.
Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center is a 24-acre, multi-sports complex located in Louisville's Russell neighborhood at 3029 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.
