LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The full directional closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge is being delayed.
The eastbound lanes of the bridge were scheduled to close next weekend on April 29, but the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) said Thursday that it's being pushed back because of weather conditions and material delays.
The closure will now begin at 10 p.m. on Friday, May 13 and end at 5 a.m. on Monday, May 16. The entrance ramp from West Spring Street to Interstate 64 East will also be closed, as well as the from from I-64 East to Interstate 264 East. INDOT said drivers not using Interstate 265 will have to exit onto West 5th Street in Indiana to access I-64 West.
During the closure, crews will pour the first new concrete for the lower deck. INDOT said the full directional closure will allow crews to work safely.
Detours will be marked to the alternate routes on I-265 and Interstate 65.
The work is part of the ongoing Sherman Minton Renewal Project, which is aimed at painting and rehabilitating the 59-year-old bridge. The project is anticipated to give the bridge up to 30 more years of life.
Related Stories:
- New traffic patterns now in effect on Sherman Minton bridge
- New Albany businesses prepare for change in Sherman Minton traffic patterns
- Crews to begin Phase 1 of Sherman Minton rehab project in mid-September
- Sherman Minton Bridge plan details construction phases, lane closures
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.