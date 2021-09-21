LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is looking to hire seasonal workers.
INDOT is hosting a statewide hiring event for seasonal workers from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday. INDOT's Southeast District is holding its hiring event at Falls City Sub-District in Clarksville at 5701 Highway 31.
The seasonal workers can earn $20 an hour or $24 an hour for snow plow drivers.
According to a news release, applicants must have a Commercial Driver's License at the time of the interview.
During the hiring event, there will also be recruitment for other job openings like highway technicians, mechanics and engineers.
