LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Major improvements are coming soon to U.S 31 in Sellersburg.
The public got a chance to see what the nearly $11 million project will do and talk to the project managers on Thursday.
The surface of U.S 31 needs work and, at the same time, safety and traffic flow will get attention as well.
"We're making some adjustments to cross walks, signal upgrades, added turn lanes, more dedicated turn lanes as well," Natalie Garrett, with INDOT Communications, said.
The project goes out for bids next summer. Construction will include some delays. Parts of U.S 31 from Foothill Road up to the bridge over Silver Creek may be shut down.
