LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is hosting a hiring event next week in Seymour.

INDOT's Southeast District is holding a hiring event on Thursday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its Seymour District Administration Building, located at 185 Agrico Lane.

Applicants can pursue a variety of opportunities, including highway technicians, equipment mechanics and summer seasonal positions.

