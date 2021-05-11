LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is hosting a hiring event next week in Seymour.
INDOT's Southeast District is holding a hiring event on Thursday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its Seymour District Administration Building, located at 185 Agrico Lane.
Join our team! We're hosting a hiring event on Thursday, May 20, at our Southeast District Office in Seymour. Learn more about open positions at INDOT by visiting https://t.co/1BWddqtpGx. 👷👷♀️ pic.twitter.com/br4kg5jOr3— INDOT Southeast (@INDOTSoutheast) May 11, 2021
Applicants can pursue a variety of opportunities, including highway technicians, equipment mechanics and summer seasonal positions.
