LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new roundabout could be coming to southern Indiana, and officials want to know what you think about it.
The Indiana Department of Transportation is considering revamping the intersection of state Road 60 and the Salem Bypass in Washington County to improve safety. INDOT will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Salem City Hall (201 E. Market St.) in Salem to discuss the proposed changes.
Proposed construction would start in 2021 and would be funded by federal and state money. Portions of state Road 60 and the Salem Bypass would be closed during the phases of construction, according to INDOT.
More information on the project will be made available to the public on the Seymour District's official INDOT page ahead of the Jan. 15 hearing.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.