LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indianapolis animal shelter has rescued a kitten officials say was used at a dog fighting ring.
According to a Facebook post by the Southside Animal Shelter, a UPS driver found the kitten in an industrial area near the shelter.
"He was the cutest black & red kitten we've ever seen," the shelter posted. "Yep. That's right. Black and red. All of the white parts of this kitten's fur have been colored red. If you have ever seen this firsthand, then you know this kitten came from the world of dog fighting. We will spare you the details, but this is an incredibly lucky boy."
The shelter has since named him "Cosmo" and says it is working to help the kitten achieve a healthy weight. They say he will be up for adoption in a few weeks after he has been neutered.
