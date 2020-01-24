SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) -- A newborn baby dropped off at a southern Indiana fire station is safe and in the custody of the Indiana Department of Child Services.
The infant was surrendered Thursday inside an electronically-monitored baby box at the Seymour Fire Department. The boxes are designed to trigger a series of alarms to let firefighters know the door has been opened.
The baby box was installed last fall at the fire station by Safe Haven Baby Boxes. CEO Monica Kelsey says they are happy the boxes have been working. "This baby is healthy, perfect and doing very well. She appeared to not be more than a couple of hours old."
Kelsey says this is a great day because the process worked and instead of a tragedy, the child is safe and will hopefully be adopted by a loving family. She explains that it is crucial for people to use the baby boxes rather than any place else. "We were averaging in the state of Indiana before I launched in 2016 -- we were averaging two or three babies dumped in our state every year. Most of them found dead. We haven't had that since we launched."
The Seymour Fire Department is one of 21 designated safe haven baby box drop off spots in the state. It is part of Indiana's Safe Haven law.
