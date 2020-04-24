LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Louisville and southern Indiana residents have been encouraged by public officials to wear masks in public in an effort to protect others from and curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
But public health officials say wearing the masks improperly or storing them incorrectly could pose an even greater health risk.
Here are the top mistakes individuals make:
- Touching your face when removing your mask.
- Failing to wash your hands before removing your mask.
- Touching the front of the mask, where the respiratory particles are.
- Failing to wash your hands after removing your mask.
- Storing the mask in a container where it is not exposed to fresh air, like a plastic bag. (Masks should be stored in paper, not plastic.)
Julia Frith, the infection prevention system manager at Norton Healthcare, used a video to demonstrate how face masks should safely and properly be removed.
"That's one of the key pieces is keep your hands out of your face," she said. "So I would have clean hands when I put my mask on, go behind the ears, right? And then I would grab behind the ear loop and take it off. They're designed to come off pretty easily ... and then you're never really touching the mask."
If anyone decides to wash his or her mask, Frith said they should not put it in the dryer because it will shrink.
