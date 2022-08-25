LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Festival is mourning the loss of an employee known as "The Pin Lady."
KDF officials said Bridget Sherrill, its vice president of Merchandising, died last week. Sherrill was known for her significant role in the Pegasus Pin Program, which generates millions of dollars in funding for the festival.
“We know the Derby Festival would not be what it is today without Bridget’s spirit, her devotion to our organization and her love of Pegasus Pins. Her passion for the Festival and Pins was equally infectious and inspiring,” Matt Gibson, Kentucky Derby Festival president & CEO, said in a news release. “We were blessed to have her at the heart of our organization for 50 years. Our Festival family will lean on each other through this, as we honor and celebrate her, and continue to share her Festival spirit.”
She just celebrated her 50th anniversary with the organization this year after starting as a part-time employee in 1972 and working her way up through the ranks.
Sherrill was 77 years old.
