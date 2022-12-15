LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Between groceries, gifts, and other plans, Christmas could be costing families more this holiday season.
"In the last 40 years, inflation has not been as high as it is today," said financial advisor Brad Gaines. "Yes, it's common to see prices go up every year but certainly not by this much."
According to Steve McClain with the Kentucky Retail Federation, inflation is a concern for many. He said trends show people are looking for sales and there has been an increase this year in the 'buy now, pay later' programs nationally.
For some groups trying to spread Christmas cheer, this year has come with financial strain. Community Connections Group (CCG) in Louisville is working to provide gifts to 100 children but is currently about $6,000 short of its $20,000 goal.
"When you think of the 100 children we're trying to provide for, $150 doesn't stretch like it used to," said CCG Founder James Linton.
The organization has been serving the community through this Christmas program for years and Linton said he believes donations are down this year because so many people are dealing with rising prices.
"If you are on a fixed income or a family on a low income, I don't see how you make it," he said. "If you have more than one or two children, most people are struggling right now."
CCG also provides food boxes for families and Linton says food prices are "through the roof."
"This year is much different than most years because of the cost of Christmas," said Linton.
According to a report on holiday grocery shopping trends from the National Retail Federation, a majority of shoppers said they're extremely concerned with inflation.
Gaines offers several pieces of advice for those working to stay on budget:
- Tag-team with other family members to go in on gifts together, instead of having one person buy everything.
- Do pot-luck style gatherings where everyone brings a dish.
- Use reward points and looks for items on sale to find the best deals.
- Carpool to family/friend gatherings.
"One of the things we have understand is the dollar today is only buying about 92 cents worth of goods so it's just not stretching as much as you want to," said Gaines.
He said he doesn't expect prices to go down any time soon.
"When the interest rates are rising like this and inflation is going like this, it takes a while for the economy to get hard enough for it come back down and I'm afraid we're looking at probably a year and a half to two years before that starts to happen," he said.
According to the National Christmas Tree Association, live tree prices averaged $69.50 in 2021 and experts told WDRB News on Thursday that they expect prices will reveal an increase when data is finalized for 2022 sales.
But a silver lining to rising prices could come for those looking to hit the road and travel this holiday season. AAA says gas prices are heading in the right direction.
"The trend is gas prices have been coming down consistently over the last few weeks," said AAA Spokesperson Lynda Lambert.
She said that trend could continue into holiday travel, but it's difficult to be certain. Lambert said 34 states currently have lower gas price averages now compared to this same time last year and that includes Kentucky. She said last year the state average was $2.99 and now it's $2.90.
"Inflation has not been our friend this year and again, with those record breaking gas prices earlier in the year we saw demand for gasoline drop off significantly because most American admitted in a AAA survey that they were driving less to save money, said Lambert. "So these lower gas prices are coming at the right time for the holidays."
More people are also expected to travel for the holidays this year compared to last year, according to AAA.
For organizations like CCG, Linton hopes the goal will still be met to spread holiday cheer.
"The amount of money that we normally collect, we would've had it already," he said. "But due to the fact that people are struggling, people this year will have to choose between Christmas and buying medication, they will have to choose between Christmas and buying food, they will have to choose between Christmas and keeping a roof over their head, so I encourage you this year to have the holiday spirit and check on your neighbor, check on your friends, and if you are fortunate enough to have some disposable income, give a little bit from the heart."
