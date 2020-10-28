LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County, Indiana, sheriff's office is looking for information connected to a suspicious package deputies found.
On Sunday, just after noon, officers responded to a call of a suspicious package at the intersection of State Road 250 and US 421.
Deputies secured the scene, and the Indiana State Police Explosive Team responded to assist.
The sheriff's office said a silver or white Chevy truck was seen in the area around 3 a.m. Sunday, blocking the roadway.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at 812-265-2648.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.