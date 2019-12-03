LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a TARC 3 bus and a pickup truck Tuesday afternoon.
The crash took place shortly before 2 p.m. in the 3200 block of 7th Street Road, north of Berry Boulevard. That's where police say a TARC 3 bus and a pickup truck collided. At this time, it's not clear what led to the crash.
TARC 3 buses provide public transportation for people with disabilities.
According to Lt. Col. Josh Myers with the Shively Police Department, four people were injured, including two people in the truck, as well as the driver and a passenger on the TARC 3 bus.
All four were taken to the hospital. The extent of injuries is not clear.
