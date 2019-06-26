LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating a serious crash involving a motorcycle and an LMPD cruiser in south Louisville.
The crash happened just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Southern Parkway and Southern Heights.
In a release, Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell says the officer was coming off the ramp from eastbound I-264 on to Southern Parkway and collided with the motorcycle.
The door of the police cruiser appears to have quite a bit of damage. pic.twitter.com/V5sDsvpdlf— Kate Springer (@Kate_Springer) June 26, 2019
Both the motorcyclist and officer were taken to University Hospital. Both are expected to recover. The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
