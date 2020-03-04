LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex near Hurstbourne Parkway and Bardstown Road.
Officers were called to Hames Trace just after 11 a.m. Wednesday. A MetroSafe supervisor says one person was taken to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound. There is no word on that person's condition.
Our camera captured images of two cars with bullet holes. We are waiting for more information from an LMPD spokesperson.
