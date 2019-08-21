LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two separate shootings in the Park Duvalle neighborhood sent four people to the hospital.
Louisville Metro Police were called to Wyandotte Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a shooting. That's in the neighborhood near Algonquin Parkway and Wilson Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found three people who had been shot. There is no word on their conditions, but LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell says their injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Police were also called to Shadyside Drive in the same area around 3 p.m.
Mitchell says police found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital by ambulance and is expected to survive.
