LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An injury is knocking a Lexington equestrian team out of the Tokyo Olympics.
Liz Halliday-Sharp says it was a painful decision, but it was the right decision for her horse Deniro Z to withdraw from the games. They were training for the Olympics, but the horse was injured and needed an MRI.
"He unfortunately had some bone bruising. We all decided it was not right for him to keep being under that amount of training in the runup to Tokyo," said Hallliday-Sharp.
So instead of going to Tokyo, they're back at Blue Fox Farm. Her focus now is on the World Equestrian Games. Halliday-Sharp said she expects Deniro Z to make a full recovery and has high hopes for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
"They're athletes too, and we can't keep pushing them. Above all else, Deniro's my friend and my partner," she said.
Doug Payne of South Carolina and his horse "Vandiver" are taking her place on Team USA.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.