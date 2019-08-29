LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities say an inmate who was waiting for his court appearance managed to short out a light switch and knock out the power to two courtrooms.
According to a criminal citation, it happened Wednesday around 11 a.m., in the attorney conference chat room on the fourth floor of the Judicial Center in downtown Louisville.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says 31-year-old Maurice Deal was in custody, wearing handcuffs, in a holding room on the fourth floor of the Hall of Justice, waiting to appear in his hearing in family court.
While there, he allegedly became angry about the way the proceedings were going. Authorities say he removed a light switch cover, took the hinged part of a handcuff and pushed it into the light switch, causing the switch to arc and short out the electricity in two courtrooms.
The power outage caused "extreme confusion" in the courtroom, according to the arrest citation.
"This action caused a circumstance manifesting extreme indifference to the value of life and caused substantial danger of death or serious physical injury to another person," the arrest citation states.
Authorities say a Circuit Judge, a clerk and a deputy were in one of the courtrooms at the time of the incident.
The act caused roughly $1,000 worth of damage.
Deal, who was already facing a number of charges, including robbery, receipt of stolen property and fleeing or evading police, is now also charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree criminal mischief and obstructing governmental operations.
He remains in Louisville Metro Corrections.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.