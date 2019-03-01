LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A corrections officer was taken to the hospital after authorities say a Louisville Metro Corrections inmate hit him twice in the head with a broom handle.
According to court documents, the incident took place just after noon on Thursday at the jail.
Authorities say 18-year-old Dominique Hopson was charged with second-degree assault after he hit the corrections officer twice in the back of the head.
That officer was transported to the hospital via EMS. The extent of his injuries is not known.
Court documents indicate that Hopson was in jail on charges of first-degree complicity to burglary and first-degree complicity to robbery. According to court records, he was charged with fourth-degree assault in connection with another assault at the jail in December.
He remains in Louisville Metro Corrections.
