LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities say a Louisville inmate hid his methamphetamine in a unique place.
A Bible.
According to a criminal citation, 29-year-old Jasmin Patkovic is an inmate at Louisville Metro Corrections. When his dorm was recently searched, the jail says corrections officers found "suspected crystal methamphetamine" in between the pages of a Bible that was on top of his bunk.
The citation says the suspected meth was wrapped in a small piece of paper wrapped in cellophane foil.
Patkovic was charged with second-degree promoting contraband and possession of methamphetamine.
He was already in jail on charges of second-degree assault, and first-degree wanton endangerment.
