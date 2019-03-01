LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana State Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for an escaped inmate.
According to a Twitter post by Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, a spokesman for the Indiana State Police Versailles District, the escape took place in Jennings County.
Wheeles said the inmate -- Kimlynn Patton -- was in the custody of a deputy with the Jennings County Sheriff's Department when the inmate escaped.
Patton then fled on foot into the area of Vernon, Indiana.
The public is asked to use caution in the area. If they spot the suspect, they are asked to call 911. In no case should the suspect be approached.
He was last seen on foot in the area of the Jennings County Courthouse near Vernon, Indiana.
