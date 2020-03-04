Jerry Britt Kentucky escaped inmate

Jerry Britt. (Courtesy of Kentucky State Police.)

Updated Information

Kentucky State Police confirmed Thursday that Jerry Britt has been found and taken into custody at the Hart County Jail. He has been charged with second-degree escape and theft by unlawful taking of $10,000 or more. 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police is looking for an inmate who escaped Wednesday from a work detail near Horse Cave, Kentucky, in a stolen vehicle.

The escaped inmate is Jerry Britt, 37, of Scottsville, Kentucky. Britt is white with brown hair and eyes, stands about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds, according to a news release from KSP, and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie and a camouflage hat.

KSP troopers in Bowling Green, Kentucky, were notified early Wednesday afternoon that Britt had fled from a work detail, gained access to a vehicle and left the property on Bluegrass Avenue in Hart County.

Police found the vehicle — a gold 2007 Lincoln Navigator — in Warren County but are still looking for Britt.

Authorities ask that anyone with information about Britt’s whereabouts call KSP Post 3 at 270-782-2010 or via the Kentucky State Police App. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags