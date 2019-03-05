LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nine people who are or were at one time inmates at the LaRue County Detention Center have a filed a lawsuit against a former deputy jailer now behind bars himself on charges of rape and sodomy.
Jerome Perry was arrested in September over allegations that he raped and sodomized several inmates while he was employed as a deputy jailer at the center.
Police say he admitted to engaging in sex acts with two inmates, and sexual intercourse with a third. He is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.
Late last month, nine inmates from the jail filed the federal lawsuit in U.S. District Court. The lawsuit was filed against Perry, as well as former jailer Johnny Cottrill and seven deputies at the jail.
The inmates are not named in the suit, "because of the sensitive nature of the case."
The lawsuit accuses Perry of forcing some of the inmates perform sex acts, trying to rape them, harassing them and sexually abusing them.
In some cases, the inmates claim Perry accessed their personal records and used the information to contact them after they were released from custody. The lawsuit alleges that he also traded contraband -- including alcohol and fluid for e-cigarettes -- in exchange for sexual favors.
The alleged incidents occurred in areas such as the segregation cell and the breakroom -- and the lawsuit indicates he would at times target inmates who were on medical or suicide watch.
The lawsuit claims the inmates' Constitutional rights were violated, including their rights to due process, their rights to be free from cruel and unusual punishments, their rights to equal protection under the law and their rights to be free from unwanted sexual advancements. It accuses Perry of assault and battery, as well as the intentional infliction of emotional distress, and it argues that the jail staff were negligent in allowing the incidents to happen.
As a result, the inmates are asking a federal court to grant them compensatory and punitive damages.
Officials at the jail were contacted by phone Tuesday afternoon, but declined to comment on the case.
Previous:
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.