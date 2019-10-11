LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Step inside Knights Hall, and it's impossible to miss all the changes happening. Being on the verge of Division I athletics has a way of seeing that through.
Part of the face-lift includes comfy new theater seats, recliners and sofas.
"Total transparency, I'd love to have it at my house," men's basketball coach Scott Davenport said.
"It's very good stuff," senior Alex Cook added.
Cook and his basketball buddies learned the powerful stories behind each piece of the new furniture Friday. They're handmade by inmates at Little Sandy Correctional Complex in Elliott County, Kentucky, who are members of a program that allows prisoners to learn trade skills. Only 13% of the inmates who participate in the program will end up back behind bars.
"The general population in the prison, 42% come back," Davenport said. "It's an unbelievable program.
"They're learning a career. They're learning job skills to use."
After a lot of hard work, the inmates were on campus to move their creations in and meet the team. Their work and stories made a real impact with the Knights.
"Our players were learning life's lessons today," Davenport said. "They learned humility. They learned real life."
The lessons parallel a lot of what Davenport, going into his 14th year at Bellarmine, tries to teach on the court.
"We don't give up on people on successful teams or in a successful society," he said. "They're a great example."
Davenport's players say they'll take the message with them far beyond Friday.
"Every single game, you'll sit in these chairs and think of it," Cook said. "It's very humbling."
