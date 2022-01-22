LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Transportation planners are seeking input from Louisville-area residents on how they can be heard on decisions involving the greater region.
The planning arm – the Kentuckiana Regional Planning & Development Agency – is taking comments through next Friday on how people can have a say in long-term goals such as public transportation, pedestrian safety and road improvements.
It’s the second time in recent years that KIPDA will be updating its public participation plan.
“Even though the update was just done in 2019, there's been so many changes, especially with COVID-19 -- us going virtual with a lot of our stuff, committee meetings, public meetings, those types of things,” said community outreach specialist Greg Burress. “We felt like we needed to go in and really make an update to those.”
KIPDA includes representatives of local and state government agencies and covers Jefferson, Bullitt and Oldham counties in Kentucky, and Clark and Floyd counties in Indiana. It oversees the planning of projects that receive federal funds.
To comment on the public participation plan and read the latest version, go to https://www.kipda.org/transportation/core-products/public-participation-plan/.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.