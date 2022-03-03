LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Road crews will close lanes of the East End Tunnel next week for light inspections and repairs.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said work will take place on the northbound lanes Monday and Tuesday and on the southbound lanes Wednesday and Thursday.
East End Tunnel (KY 841/Gene Snyder Freeway): Northbound lane closures March 7-8. Southbound lane closures March 9-10. All closures are from 7pm-11pm. There will be one lane open at all times during💡lighting inspections. #KnowBeforeYouGo @TRIMARCTraffic @LMPD @EastEndCrossing pic.twitter.com/Y2ivVSwpnN— KYTCDistrict5 (@KYTCDistrict5) March 3, 2022
All work will take place between 7-11 p.m.
KYTC said one lane will be open at all times in each direction.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.