LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Road crews will close lanes of the East End Tunnel next week for light inspections and repairs.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said work will take place on the northbound lanes Monday and Tuesday and on the southbound lanes Wednesday and Thursday.

All work will take place between 7-11 p.m.

KYTC said one lane will be open at all times in each direction.

