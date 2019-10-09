LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Competition applies to more than just the football field and basketball court.
The ribbon was cut Wednesday on the first Woody's Barber Shop located on the University of Louisville campus. Owner Joshua Fackler said the inspiration to open the shop on campus came from a member of Louisville's athletic department who noticed that Clemson University has a two-chair barber shop on its campus. Woody's U of L location has four chairs.
The barber shop is a great recruiting tool for the school, Fackler said.
"People get a feel for what it is like to be on the university's campus versus just going to a game," Fackler said. "They get to experience the real feel of being on campus as a student."
Woody's is located at South Floyd and Byrne streets, near Mark & Cindy Lynn Soccer Stadium, and is open seven days a week to everyone. U of L Athletic Director Vince Tyra was the shop's first customer.
