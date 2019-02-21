LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Council will hear the first reading of the proposed insurance premium tax increase during Thursday night's meeting.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has proposed tripling the city's tax on residents' insurance premiums. It affects home, life, malpractice and other types of policies over the next four years to close a projected budget gap and prevent "devastating" cuts in public services.
The proposal would gradually increase the city's taxes on insurance premiums - except for auto policies - from the current 5% to 15% in the 2022-23 fiscal year. He said the plan would increase the average family's home insurance by $12 to $13 per month.
Without raising those taxes, Fischer said a number of city workers could lose their jobs, including police officers, firefighters and EMS workers. Those cuts could include more than 300 layoffs in fiscal year 2020 alone.
Two public hearings have been scheduled for the proposal. “We are providing opportunities for Council members and the public to learn more about our situation, get their questions answered, and let us know what they think,” said Budget Committee Chair Bill Hollander.
Thursday, February 28 - Public Hearing beginning at 6:00 p.m., at the conclusion of the regular budget committee meeting.
Monday, March 4 - Public Hearing beginning at 6:00 p.m.
Signups for those wishing to address the Budget Committee on February 28 and March 4 begin one hour prior to the start of the hearing on the third floor of City Hall.
Speakers are called in order of signup and have up to three minutes to make comments. Written testimony can be turned in during the meeting and, occasionally, speakers are asked questions by the Committee members.
Speakers may use the Sixth Street entrance to Historic City Hall. Individuals needing assistance may enter City Hall from the Jefferson Street entrance.
The Metro Council Budget Committee has also created an online form for questions about these issues. All questions should be submitted by March 6 to allow for responses to be posted online by March 14.
Related Stories:
- Insurance agent group tells Louisville mayor his tax hike proposal is unfair
- Louisville mayor proposes tripling tax on insurance premiums to close budget gap
- Emergency services could face serious cuts due to city's budget shortfall
- City workers could be laid off to counteract state pension costs, Mayor Fischer says
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.