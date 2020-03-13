LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several spiritual leaders gathered in the midst of Jefferson Square in downtown Louisville Friday to offer prayers in the wake of the COVID-ID coronavirus spread.
"We are here to be spiritual leaders -- to ground us in our faith traditions -- but also invite Louisville to be Louisville, and to remember those who are vulnerable, to remember those who do not have access the way others do, and for us to make moral decisions as we go forward as a community," said Jud Hendrix of Interfaith Paths to Peace.
The service included statements from representatives of a number of different religious faiths, including a Hindu, a Muslim, a Buddhist and a member of the Bahai faith.
WDRB photojournalist Dave White captured video of the gathering.
