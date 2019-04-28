LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It has been a week since the bombings in Sri Lanka, but Sunday a local church wanted to remind the community to stand with those affected.
St. Paul United Methodist Church held a peace, unity and healing vigil for those in Sri Lanka and those impacted by Saturday's synagogue shooting just outside San Diego.
The vigil was a showing of solidarity and unity for all faiths to come together against violence, no matter their religious views and beliefs.
"Words matter. What we are saying hurts and kills people. We have to recognize that and take responsibility. Grow up," said Rhoden Streeter, with Interfaith Paths to Peace.
"This kind of violence against good people of faith cannot stand," David Lipp added.
Those at the vigil say listening to others about their views is one way to better understand the struggles each religion faces.
