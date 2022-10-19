LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two ramps on Interstate 64 are shut down in west Louisville.
The I-64 West off-ramps to 22nd Street and the I-64 East on-ramps from 22nd Street will be closed intermittently from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., starting Wednesday.
The intermittent closures will last about 30 minutes each as Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews mill and resurface the area. No work will take place over the weekend.
Both ramps are expected to fully reopen on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
