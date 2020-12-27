LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Christmas Day explosion in Nashville continues to impact communication services in Kentucky, including more than two dozen school districts.
Toni Konz Tatman with the Kentucky Department of Education says about 29 schools were still without internet services as of Sunday evening.
Most of our education technology services are in the cloud & there are a variety of paths to get to those services. There shouldn’t be anything major that @KyDeptofEd or our districts can’t access, if they need to access them, during the winter break. #KyEd— Toni Konz Tatman (@tkonz) December 27, 2020
Tatman added that schools shouldn't have any major problems because most services are in the cloud. Schools are still on winter break for a few more days.
On Saturday, the Louisville Free Public Library said it was also feeling the effects of the blast.
"Due to the explosion in Nashville yesterday affecting AT&T's services, network services at the Library are down," the Library said in a Facebook post. "At this time, LFPL.org and associated applications, computer services, and our phone lines are unavailable."
