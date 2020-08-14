LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pavement striping and signing work planned on several interstate ramps in Louisville this weekend has been delayed because of weather conditions.
The affected ramps include:
- I-64W to I-65S
- I-64W to I-65N
- I-71S to I-65N
- Story Avenue to I-65N & I-65S
- Story Avenue to I-64W
The ramps were scheduled to close from 9 p.m. Aug. 14, to 5 a.m. Aug. 17, but that work will take place at a later date.
Officials said the new markings will include allow drivers to merge more easily from I-71S to I-65N.
