SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police is still investigating after a Seymour police officer shot and killed a shoplifting suspect police say was armed Sunday night.
According to Indiana State Police, it happened around 8:30 Sunday night. That's when officers with the Seymour Police Department were responding to reports of shoplifting at a nearby Walmart.
The man officers were chasing was shot in a ditch just outside a Taco Bell near the intersection of Tipton Street and Burkart Boulevard. When officers arrived in the area, investigators say they spotted a man matching the suspect's description, who was believed to be in possession of stolen merchandise.
Police say the suspect crossed Tipton Street and ran away from officers. He was found hiding in a ditch, and investigators say he was armed with a handgun.
Two Seymour officers then opened fire, hitting the man. He was taken to the hospital but later died from his injures. Investigators say they're still working to identify the man and notify his family.
The names of the officers involved in the shooting have not yet been released.
The investigation is in its early stages, but once it is complete, the case will be presented to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office for review.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.