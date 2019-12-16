LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools routinely pays educators accused of misconduct to stay away from their schools for prolonged periods of time during internal investigations.
These internal reviews often last months with faculty members sent to bus depots, administrative buildings or placed in the district’s print shop.
A WDRB News inquiry revealed at least 11,000 school days lost to reassignment in the last three years and $2.8 million paid to JCPS employees under investigation, and that's just the pay for people pulled from their schools, not the substitutes who took many of their places.
“Not having that individual doing what we normally pay that salary to accomplish is not efficient and not a good use of tax dollars,” said Richard Innes, education analyst for the Bluegrass Institute for Public Policy Solutions. “We constantly hear our educators talking about they need more money. Obviously, we can't afford to be spending the money they do have inefficiently and in a way not improving the education of children.”
Through open records requests WDRB News obtained a little-known list the school district started tracking in 2016. It reveals the names of at least 325 teachers, principals, security workers and other employees accused of misconduct who have been reassigned to positions away from children.
Using salary records, school board meeting notes and public document requests, WDRB News tracked the reassigned workers to find the outcome of their internally investigated cases, the time it took to reach it and the cost.
“Dedicated people who care about kids have lost their jobs and their careers,” Attorney Will Walsh said. “There is something called justice out there. There is something called truth out there ... It should not be subject to somebody's else's whim, or it should not be subject to somebody's self-interest."
Walsh represents administrators caught in the investigative web at JCPS. He believes the state’s largest school district should not investigate itself. He said candidly that he banks on JCPS mistakes.
“It’s good for me ... I get hired a lot," he said.
But as a taxpayer and parent of students who attend Louisville schools: “I get upset, because it’s unnecessary, and it’s wrong, and it hurts people,” Walsh added.
He’s not the first to voice such concern.
When the Kentucky Department of Education tried to take over JCPS last year, botched investigations were among the long list of reasons why. The state cited a report from former FBI agent Carl Christiansen, who found the investigations lacked thoroughness, completeness and sometimes sense.
Walsh said poor investigations force good educators out of a job, and Christiansen’s report said they also allowed faculty members who harmed kids to go back into schools.
“In some instances, (Office of Compliance and Investigation’s) inability to draw a proper conclusion resulted in no or inadequate disciplinary action taken against employees who engaged in various violations concerning the verbal and/or physical abuse of students,” Christiansen's wrote.
Special Education teacher Jodi Anderson had 10 years worth of complaints for inappropriate physical restraint in her personnel records. She was transferred from Layne Elementary School to Fairdale Elementary School, but the problems continued until she was fired in 2016, and the state took away her teaching license.
JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio said the district has since hired an auditor, required more training of its investigators, and the district's general counsel now reviews all cases.
“We want due process. We want a fair process,” Pollio said. “But we want to make sure we are doing the right thing, especially for children in this district.”
With millions of dollars in taxpayer money at stake and people's lives and careers invested in the outcomes, Pollio said he believes there are enough checks and balances in place with JCPS investigations.
But the real test lies ahead.
“There is no doubt KDE is coming back in in 10 months for their audit of all the things in the corrective action plan,” Pollio said. “So it's on me to make sure when they come back that the checks and the oversight is going to happen.”
Despite new measures in place, questionable outcomes exist with JCPS investigations.
School security guard Jason Breckenridge had been reassigned three times since he started at Stuart Academy in 2016. He was repeatedly accused of inappropriately touching students and staff members. In October 2018, a female student said he grabbed her butt and touched her breast. Breckenridge denied it, and JCPS investigators found the allegation unsubstantiated. He was sent to the Moore Bus Compound and then back to school, but pulled out again before the end of the 2018-19 year. Breckenridge was paid to stay away more than 120 school days before he resigned Aug. 15, 2019.
“I don't want to hide from that fact,” Pollio said. “We know that in the past several years a concern for us is the length of time on investigations.”
Our calculations of hundreds of investigations showed the average duration before a case reached a conclusion was 44 school days. Pollio said his goal is to get internal investigations down to 30 days. Longer cases are often complicated by police or reviews by Child Protective Services.
“I may not agree with the findings all the time but I think the process is fair,” said Warren Shelton, executive director of the Jefferson County Association of School Administrators. “If they're going to remove them from the building, I don't want them to lose their salary while the investigation is going on.”
Our review revealed at least 120 JCPS staffers left the district through investigation, either by resignation, termination or retirement.
But with the time it takes, the people at stake and the cost to the public, Walsh said he doesn’t want to bank on JCPS mistakes. He wants the job done right.
“I've won more than I would have if they were doing their jobs correctly,” Walsh said.
