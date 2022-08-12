LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several streets are blocked in downtown Louisville while LMPD officers investigate reports of a suspicious package.

MetroSafe dispatchers received a report of a suspicious package downtown on South 5th Street near West Jefferson Street and West Market Street around 8:20 a.m., according to a news release. As LMPD investigated, a device was located "which appeared to be a pipe with wires protruding from it."

The statement says investigators are examining the object while checking the area for any other potential threats. 

The public is being asked to avoid a six block radius that includes Market Street, Jefferson Street and Liberty Street, as well as Armory Place near the Gardens and Muhammad Ali Boulevard, near Sixth Street. 

Anyone who lives or works in buildings near the affected area are asked to stay indoors and shelter in place until further notice. 

WDRB's Christie Battista tweeted pictures from the scene. 

A tweet from LMPD indicates the package was found on South 5th Street near West Jefferson Street and West Market Street. Anyone in buildings in the area are asked to shelter in place. 

LMPD tweeted about the situation around 9 a.m.

ATF agents are assisting the LMPD bomb squad and Metro SWAT in the search, including checking garbage cans outside buildings. 

An LMPD's Recruit Graduation that was scheduled to take place in Metro Hall has been rescheduled, although an abbreviated ceremony was held. 

Police are expected to release additional information at a news briefing later this morning. 

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Tags